Following UP model, Hindu bodies start campaign for national anthem in K’taka madrassas

Bengaluru: After campaigning and agitations against ‘azaan’, hijab and ban on Muslim merchants in temples, the Hindu organisations have started campaigning for the national anthem in madrassas.

The Hindu organisations have come together to demand the implementation of the rule of making singing of the national anthem compulsory in madrassas before commencing classes. The campaign has been taken up on social media.

The model has been implemented in Uttar Pradesh and now, the Hindu organisations want it to be implemented in Karnataka.

A total of 968 madrassas are taking grants from the government. Among them, 394 are going to be included in the Wakf Board.

Presently, the national anthem is not sung in madrassas. ‘Hamd’ and ‘Salam’ prayers are sung every day. The madrassas maintain that they will sing the national anthem on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day.

However, the Hindu organisations maintain that the national anthem is not sung at all in madrassas.

In another development, Imam Moulana Maksood Imran Rashadi has stated that it has been decided not to perform ‘azaan at 5 a.m. through loudspeakers. He had also appealed to the mosque management not to use loudspeakers at 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m ‘azaan’. He had asked the mosque management to procure permission from the police department and perform ‘azaan’ through loudspeakers.