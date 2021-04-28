Spread the love



















‘Food For Life’! ISKCON-Kudupu Katte in City to Provide Dinner to City Cops during Lockdown

Mangaluru: For the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), worship is work. Forever in the service of the lord, the ISKCON movement’s “Food For Life” programme has now become the world’s largest food relief programme – a meal every two seconds. Dr Suraj Chakraborthy- member associated with ISKCON, Kudupu-Katte in the outskirts of Mangaluru who spoke about the philosophy and guiding force behind ISKCON and the community welfare programmes, said that Srila Prabhupada, founder Acharya of ISKCON, had envisioned that no one residing within a 10-mile radius of a temple should go hungry. “Devotees are like children seeking shelter from a father, and the father will never let his children go hungry,” Dr Suraj recalls his Acharya’s dreams.

Dr Suraj further said, “Over one lakh people across the world are being fed under the “Hare Krishna Food for Life” programme. In Mayapur, West Bengal, which is the spiritual headquarters of ISKCON, over 25,000 people are being fed every week. Meals are being provided to all pilgrims at a subsidised rate. Prasadams are distributed regularly to Mumbai Bastis and there is the “Meals on Wheels,” programme in all centres for the elderly. We have Akshayapatra – meals for students programme, where thousands of poor children are fed every day.

The nation has been affected by the Coronavirus crisis and is observing a lockdown, millions have been stranded with no food and shelter. Amidst these challenging times, ISKCON, with the support of its donors and well-wishers, has been striving to feed the low-income families, daily-wage labourers and migrant workers through its temples and affiliate foundations in the country. The message of ISKCON’s Founder-Acharya Srila Prabhupada who envisioned that no one within a 10-mile radius of its centre should go hungry is even truer in today’s context. The Coronavirus pandemic is serious and social distancing is a necessary component to help limit its spread yet at the same time for millions of people food insecurity is a much more serious issue since they cannot afford to stock up on food supplies.

To address this challenge, every day hundreds of monks and volunteers prepare fresh and nutritious meals that are hygienically cooked following all the health regulations as instructed by the state and the central government. The entire process from the procurement of raw materials to distribution is done in partnership with the local government officials and agencies. It is learnt that ISKCON’s kitchens in cities, towns and remote villages have together served more than 7 crore meals and food kits to the less-privileged sections of the society amidst the lockdown and the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic and social impact is severe for many people who still need ISKCON’S support and assistance. While the challenges are enormous, ISKCON still overcomes them by the collective effort of each one of their members, in doing the needful.

And locally here in Mangaluru, the ISKCON branch at Kudupu Katte near Kudupu, Mangaluru has come forward to donate food during dinner time to the ‘Police Mess’ which was set up recently, an initiative by police commissioner N Shashi Kumar to provide meals to the hard-working police personnel during the curfew and now, lockdown time. While the afternoon meals for the ‘Police Mess’ are prepared by the two cooks from the police fraternity, now they have added dinner facility to the Mess, where the food prepared in the ISKCON Kudupu Katte kitchen is delivered fresh and hot at around 7 pm until the end of curfew/lockdown.

The Dinner facility at the Police Mess was inaugurated by police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, along with DCP’s Hariram Shankar, Vinay Gaonkar, DCP-CAR Chenna Veerappa B Hadapad, members of ISKCON Kudupu Katte namely- Dr Suraj Chakraborthy, Dr Sushil Chugh, Sriraj Kamth and Laxmikanth Kamath. In his inaugural address, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “Police are also Corona Warriors who work on the front lines day and night. We have nearly 2,000 police personnel among which 1,300 belong to North Karnataka. Some are bachelors, some stay with families. While a few have gone back to their native place as a precautionary measure. There was a request raised to provide food for the women police officers and those who are bachelors given that they find it difficult to arrange for food during the Covid pandemic. Further hotels, during the curfew, will be allowed to only offer takeaway services. Considering this we have started a mess to provide lunch for the police staff.”

“I am happy to announce that ISKCON of Kudupu Katte in the City has come forward to donate food during dinner time, so now we can provide our police personnel with dinner apart from lunch. If required we will also provide a dinner facility, but as of now, only lunch will be served. Home guards and a few of the police officers have voluntarily come forward to cook food and will continue the services until necessary. Food will be provided to over 250-300 staff every day from 11 am to 3 pm and from 7 pm-10 pm. I sincerely thank the members of this ISKCON Mangaluru chapter for their generous contribution” added the police commissioner.

On behalf of ISKCON Laxmikanth Kamath spoke and briefed about the food programme undertaken by ISKCON, feeding the needy during the lockdown and other times, and it was a pleasure to be associated with the police in providing food during dinner time for the police personnel who toiling day and night during this pandemic, putting their lives in risk. Today for dinner the guests and police personnel feasted on vegetarian pulao and payasam cooked by ISKCON chefs. The menu will be changed daily and the quantity also-today dinner will be served for nearly 400 persons. Bon appetite!