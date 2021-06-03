Spread the love



















Food Kit Drive by St Aloysius PU College-Harihar Continues Helping Needy during Pandemic

FOOD KIT DRIVE ON 31 May 2021

“Let us all be the light that helps others see”

St Aloysius PU College, Harihar organized a Food Kit distribution Drive on the 31st of May to provide their support in this time of crisis. The Ration food kits were distributed in Davangere and Harihar area under the able coordination of Ms. Vilisha D’souza and assisted by the St Aloysius PU College, Harihar Covid Task Force. The food kits contained basic necessary items such as Rice, Dal, oil, Jaggery, beaten rice, Salt, Rava, Tea powder, and Soap.

The food kits were distributed for about 103 needy families in Davangere, 25 food kits for Asha Workers and 63 food kits for migrants in Harihar.The Vice – Principal Ms. Princy Flavia Pinto, Finance Officer Fr. Rayappa SJ, coordinator Ms.Vilisha Dsouza,Mr. Shivakumar MB and Manjunath TS along with the Student coordinators Mansoor and Akil of IInd year Commerce accompanied by the student volunteers Abdulla, Zabiulla, Azeez, Haris, Faizan, Rakshith, Yeshwanth, Govind, Suprith and Santhosh were present during the distribution.The Student’s coordinators and the volunteers were in the fore-front during the entire food kit distribution.

The People expressed their gratitude towards our college for the noble work which has been taken up by the covid task force of the college to help people during this hard time.

FOOD KIT DRIVE ON 1 JUNE 2021

“Helping Others is the way we help ourselves”

St Aloysius PU College, Harihar organized a Food Kit distribution Drive on the 1st of June to provide their support in this time of crisis. The Ration food kits were distributed in Davangere and Harpanahalli area under the able coordination of Ms. Vilisha D’souza and assisted by the St Aloysius PU College, Harihar Covid Task Force. The food kits contained basic necessary items such as Rice, Dal, oil, Jaggery, beaten rice, Salt, Rava, Tea powder, and Soap.

The food kits were distributed for about 297 Private Teachers in Davangere area and 46 food kits for Teachers and Migrants in Harpanahalli. Our Principal Baptist Sunny Gudihno, Finance Officer Fr. Rayappa SJ, Vice-Principal Mrs.Pushpalatha Urs,Sch.Roydon, Br.Preethesh,coordinator Ms.Vilisha Dsouza,Mr.Shivakumar MB and Mr.Mohsin along with the Student coordinators Mansoor and Akil of IInd year Commerce accompanied by the student volunteers Abdulla, Zabiulla, Azeez, Haris, Faizan, Rakshith, Yeshwanth, Govind, Suprith and Santhosh were present during the distribution.The Student’s coordinators and the volunteers were in the fore-front during the entire food kit distribution.

The People expressed their gratitude towards our college for the noble work which has been taken up by the covid task force of the college to help people during this hard time. St Aloysius PU College, Harihar has always stood strong assessing the needs of the people at the time of crisis. The college also provides other emergency help such as Medical kits, Ambulance, Counseling, and KIOSK centers.

We all are in this together.

