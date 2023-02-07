Food Poisoning at Nursing College Hostel – Food Samples Sent to Lab for Test

Mangaluru: The District Health officer along with District Health and Family Welfare department officers visited the City Group Institutions on February 7 to enquire about the health condition of the students who are admitted to various hospitals after consuming dinner at the College Hostel in Shakti Nagar on February 5 night. They also collected the urine sample of the students, food and a water sample from the hostel and sent them to the laboratory for testing.

The district health officer, in his press statement, stated, “The City Group Institutions comes under the Jurisdiction of City Primary Health Centre 782 students reside in the hostel at Shaktinagar. On February 6, at around 4:30 pm, the district Survey unit came to know about the students who fell sick after consuming dinner on February 5 at the City Nursing College hostel. Immediately, doctors and staff of the city’s primary health centre visited and examined the students. There were no cases of hospitalization as there were no symptoms to admit the students to the hospital”.

On the same day, at around 9:00 pm, many students were found vomiting and were admitted to various hospitals. The district administration and a team of district health and family welfare officers visited the hospitals and interacted with the students and doctors to inquire about their health.

It was noticed that most of the enrolled students were suffering from dehydration. After visiting the hospital, a special medical team from the district hospital was sent with an ambulance to the dormitory where the students were living and those without the symptoms were examined. District Health Officer, Food Safety Officer, D.K. District Inspector, DK, Principal, District Training, Central Surathkal, and Taluk Health Officer, Mangaluru, jointly visited the kitchen where the food was prepared, and thoroughly checked the kitchen, freezer etc. Various samples of food, water and frozen items were collected. Until further notice from the Health Department, it was advised not to prepare food in the kitchen and provide clean food and safe drinking water to the students.

On February 7, at 7 am, the District Inspector and Principal of the District Training Centre Surathkal visited three hostels. During their visit, they found that 13 students developed stomach pain and fever and were admitted to the hospital. A special medical team from the health department was deployed on a temporary base at the Hostel of the educational institution to provide treatment throughout the day. At present, 10 students are under treatment at the hostel. Action will be taken to provide treatment to students if diagnosed with any such cases.

The officers visited and inspected the kitchen where the food was prepared for the students. During the inspection, it was found that the food was stored in unhygienic conditions. The expiry date of food items was also checked. The officers also checked the hostel surroundings and the well and directed the management to cover the well with a net.

A team of specialized experts from the district survey unit is also sent to the hostel to collect Urine, blood and water samples to find out the cause of the infection.

