Food truck on Land-Side adds to Snacking Options at Mangaluru Intl Airport

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) rounded off the month of May in adding an extra eating option for stakeholders at this #GatewayToGoodness. Eat.co, an in-house cuisine brand of a Delhi-based catering and lounges company opened their food truck on the land side near the parking lot. This truck gives one the option to dip into their favourite South, North Indian, Chinese cuisine.

The company that has business verticals in lounges, food trucks and food courts has introduced the in-house cuisine brand with the trade name Saunf at MIA. Stakeholders may now feast on their favourite beverages including tea, coffee and Lassi, snacks, starters, gravy bowls, rolls, biryani, typical South Indian fare including Idli and Vada, dosa, munchies and combos to suit one’s taste and wallet.

The opening of ‘Saunf’ will provide passengers, their near and dear ones who come to receive and send them off, a curated lifestyle experience of exciting culinary delight at reasonable rates. This food truck will only add to the snacking options that those associated with the airport have on the city side. It also strives to offer the customers a unique concept of having food from a truck shaped kiosk.

MIA has 13 food and beverage (F&B) outlets both inside the terminal and on the land side, including Saunf. Given the wide diversity that these F&B outlets present in terms of cuisine, the stakeholders can rest assured to find a bite to their liking – both at the terminal and outside. The short and quick tasty bites that the latest addition to the F&B repertoire at MIA will only tickle one’s taste buds more.