Foot-tapping number ‘Ranjithame’ from Vijay-starrer ‘Varisu’ released

The makers of director Vamshi Paidipally’s bilingual film ‘Varisu’, featuring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, on Saturday released the first single ‘Ranjithame’ from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.



Master of melody S. Thaman has delivered a foot-tapping number that is high on energy.

Vijay himself has sung the song alongside M.M. Manasi. Thaman seems to have used the powerful percussion instrument Thavil to good effect in this song that lifts your spirits right away.

Vivek has penned the lyrics for this number that is sure to set the dance floor on fire. Jani master has choreographed the steps for this pulsating number.

The dances are trendy and graceful.

Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in the song. The setting and backdrops look vibrant and flamboyant.

Overall, this is a loop-worthy dance track that has the potential to go viral in no time.

In fact, the song garnered a whopping million views on YouTube within just half an hour of being released.

The Telugu version of the song is likely to be released soon.

Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film, which is scheduled to hit screens for Pongal next year, will also feature Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha among others.