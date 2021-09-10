Spread the love



















Football For Beginners: How Many Players Are On A Football Team?

The beautiful game is everywhere and anywhere. But there are always beginners to the sport. If you are looking to understand the rules of football that little bit better then you have come to the right place. We are going to take a look at football for beginners. For many beginners, it can just look like a bunch of dudes running about chasing a ball (which it sort of is), but trust us, the game is a bit more nuanced than that! We will have a look at how many players are on a football team and have a glance at the basic rules. Check it out below.

The players

Typically in football, there will be a squad of players. The majority of these players will be picked for the matchday squad. Within the matchday squad, there are 11 players who will play on the pitch at any one time and the others will be on the bench waiting as subs should they need to come on.

The starting 11 players tend to be the best performing players at any given one time. They will align in a formation chosen by the manager with 10 outfield players and 1 goalkeeper. Every player is allowed to use any part of their body except their arms or hands, except the goalkeeper who is allowed to touch the ball with any part of his body.

Any of the 11 players in one team is allowed anywhere in the park. It is common that the goalkeeper will not leave his own half but this is allowed in the rules. Players can switch positions during the game and formations can also be changed during the game. Typically, the manager is allowed to make 3 subs in a game which can be brought on at any time for an existing player on the field. In some recent competitions, however, this sub-limit has been extended to 5 players.

If a team cannot field 7 players for any reason or they lose more than 4 players due to suspension during the game, then they will be deemed ineligible and the match will be forfeited. If there are fewer players on one side than the other either through suspension, injury or voluntary leaving of the field, the referee is under no obligation to stop the game and it can be carried on.

Positions

There are 4 broad types of positions in football. The Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders and Attackers. They are all fairly self-explanatory with the goalkeepers saving the ball from going in, the defenders stopping the attackers from getting into goal scoring positions, the midfield both defending and attacking and the attackers’ main focus is creating and scoring goals. Whilst some positions and styles of playing have evolved over the years, the basics of these groups remain the same.

What’s next?

This has hopefully aided to bolster your knowledge of the beautiful game, but where do you go from here? Football is a game that can be picked up easily by anyone, watching and playing the game will almost always be of benefit to understanding the rules better. Investing interest in the sport may be challenging if you are not a fan so placing a small bet on may help. Look for things like some BTTS betting tips which would encourage you to view games that tipsters think both teams will score in, this may spark an interest in the game further if you have a vested interest of £10 in the game!

