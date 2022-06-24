FOOTPATH, What? The So-Called ‘FOOTPATHS’ in the So-Called ‘SMART-CITY’?

Footpath, What? Look at the FOOTPATHS in the SMART-CITY? Brand new footpaths constructed by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation are nothing but a JOKE- where instead of people using them, you see vehicles parked, hawkers/street vendors doing business, garbage or construction debris dumped, etc-And many brand new footpaths are totally damaged either by GAIL Pipeline Gas Co or Jalasiri 24X7 project workers- what a shame, crores of money spent on such footpaths, a TOTAL WASTE!

Mangaluru: Footpaths Gone Death Traps? It’s Safer To Walk On Streets Than On City’s Footpaths- and no wonder you see commuters using the streets rather than unsafe and unscientific footpaths- some NARROW, some WIDER- all of them nothing but USELESS. Brand new footpaths constructed by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation are nothing but a JOKE- where instead of people using them, you see vehicles parked, hawkers/street vendors doing business, garbage or construction debris dumped, etc-what a shame, crores of money spent on such footpaths, gone totally waste.

Looking at all the photos incorporated in this article, you will find out how unsafe it is to use the City’s footpaths, some of them recently constructed, and some already existed for years. If you look around the City, how many pedestrians are seen walking on the footpath- they don’t, because they feel that walking on the streets with caution is much safer than using the city footpaths. Apart from open pits right in the middle of the footpaths, loosened footpath concrete slabs etc – apart from these safety hazards, the condition of the footpaths is so poor, that most of the places the street vendors have encroached, people constructing houses use the footpaths for dumping all the construction material. People use footpaths to park their vehicles also.

The city’s footpaths are for daring people who can manoeuvre the open drains, sand pits, big potholes, other obstacles and parked vehicles. But I sometimes, during my morning walk, use the city footpaths because I believe “Darr ke aage jeet hai”. The city administration should make sure that they construct footpaths of safety standards and are pedestrian-friendly, otherwise, a few years from now, even an archaeological survey of India would struggle to find where the footpath was. Another major problem facing the commuters/pedestrians is that when the roads are dug for concretization the city’s footpaths take a severe beating.

Even “Goencho Patrao” is using City’s brand new MSCL Footpath for Parking?

Some footpaths in the city’s main thoroughfares have vanished, pushing the pedestrians into direct confrontation with the city’s killer public transport system. This education hub is now like a middle-aged bachelor, with the government and MCC trying to dress him up with all sorts of cosmetics while the vital aspects are being sidelined. With half the city being dug up for one or the other reason the traffic appears to be going haywire while the pedestrians are scampering for safety.

Mangaluru has a dubious reputation for being the most unsafe city for pedestrians. Nobody has investigated this so there is no official document available for gauging the level of discomfort for the pedestrian but the way the city is dug up at present it is evident to the naked eye the violation of safety of pedestrians. School children, young and old folks, ladies and gentlemen are the most susceptible. They come onto the road to escape the open spaces on the footpaths endangering their safety. It is a carnage out there.

What is the condition of the footpath that you trudge on? Just look at some of the perils of walking on Mangaluru’s footpaths. A description of a footpath says- A path for pedestrians in a built-up area; a pavement. A path for people to walk along. But if Mangaluru’s footpaths could talk, they’d have many tales to tell. Even today, when there is so much conversation about road safety, and despite pedestrians being at the forefront of this conversation, many roads do not have footpaths. Or even if they are present, they are not usable, either because of defects in the structure. So why even bother to build footpaths which are not safe and pedestrian-friendly? Why unnecessarily spend taxpayers’ money on something that is not usable?

But here in this report, you will notice through the pictures how dangerous it is for pedestrians to walk on City’s footpaths. As a morning walker, when I sometimes use the City’s footpaths, I’m sincerely hoping my city’s walkways will take me home… and not, to the mortuary, or the hospital. It is not only me complaining about these unsafe footpaths, there are quite a few other morning walkers and other pedestrians who have raised their concerns about their safety.

Jayalakshmi speaking to Mangalorean.com said, ”I am glad that you are highlighting the issues of the City’s footpaths. Since this is my only way to my home I feel so scared to walk on this footpath, especially when it gets dark. Look at it, it is so dangerous, that if someone falls accidentally they will be injured. Why is our MCC so negligent when it comes to the safety of citizens? Where is all our tax money going-we need safe footpaths and safe roads”. Is anyone in the MCC department listening or just listening and ignoring it, and then taking action when someone gets injured or a fatality.

Mangaluru can lead the way in attaining this developing nation’s very critical goal – to set our vehicles and pedestrians on the right path. We are at a crossroads. Now we just have to give our walkers the safety right of way. All I could say is that the pedestrians will reach home safely if they are alert and extra cautious. Equally unsafe are people walking on the footpath, as at every 100 meters, one can come across uncovered drains, and uneven or broken concrete slabs. A slight distraction can cause a youngster or a senior citizen to be off-balance and get injured.

As to the damaged footpath, why the so-called concrete slabs don’t last long. The answer is simple, the poor quality of the material. Who do we blame? And regarding all these unsafe footpaths in the so-called ‘SMART CITY’, the smart people at the helm of developmental projects or MCC officials need to take action quickly before someone gets hurt. Until then walk safely with caution?