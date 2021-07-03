Spread the love



















‘For Heal & Comfort, I Only Trust Father Muller Hospital’- 83-year-old Tilly Peris Getting Vax at FMMCH

‘For Heal & Comfort, I Only Trust Father Muller Hospital’- 83-year-old Tilly Peris Getting Her Second-Dose of Vaccination at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, (FMMCH) Kankanady, Mangaluru , during the Vaccination Drive which had started from 17 June 2021, and will end next week. Until today (3 July), over 8000 people have got their Vaccination at this special Vax Drive with a special price of Rs 750 per dose.

“All my life, me and my (Late) husband got treatment at Father Muller Hospital for any illness, and I was very much determined to get my Second-Dose of Covishield vaccine ONLY at this well-renowned healthcare institution, and I am really overwhelmed to be here for the vax. I very much trust Father Muller Hospital, its doctors, nurses and other healthcare fraternity for their Service, Dedication, Care and Love, who all stand by their motto “Heal & Comfort ”. I felt happy and confident that I came to the right place, for my vax having no fear whatsoever since I knew I was safe in the hands of FMMCH doctors and other fraternity. My vax process was well handled by the caring and dedicated staff at the Vaccine Centre, and I was guided till the end .After the death of my husband, his body was handed over to Father Muller Medical College for their research purpose, and I too have pledged that my body after death should be handed over to FMMC”- 83-year-old Mrs Tilliola (Tilly) Peris, beloved wife of Late John Peris, a Estate Owner.

Mangaluru: Ever since the COVID-19 vaccine Drive started at Father Muller Medical College Hospital on 17 June 2021, there has been a very good response where until today, over 8000 people got Vaccinated, at this special Vax Drive held inside the Father Muller Convention Centre. With the arrival of Vaccine at FMMCH, many enquiries by patrons, well-wishers, public and patients of the hospital have been answered. The Father Muller COVID Helpline (0824 2238341, 8277039528) number has been buzzing since its launch. Those who had taken their first dose wanted to take their second dose at Father Muller. Heeding to these requests and as a service to the nation the procurement of the vaccine by the management was hastened.

The vaccination site, which is the State-of-the-Art Father Muller Convention Centre is a fully air-conditioned wide area having all the necessary pandemic protocol in place. Ten registration counters are set for faster processing and ease. Waiting areas and emergency facilities have also been arranged. An ample parking facility is available in the convention centre. The convention center has lift facilities for easy movement. Entrance for those seeking to be vaccinated will be through the Kankanady Pumpwell gate, opposite/next to the flyover.

83-year-old Mrs Tilly Peris seen with her Friend Ms Sheila D’souza from Bendore

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kishan Shetty, in charge of the vaccine drive thanked the management and the Serum Institute, Pune for their timely assistance. Keeping in mind the necessity of the vaccine and the situation of the public, the management has unanimously decided that the vaccine would be priced per dose at Rs 750/-. Vaccines are available for ages 18 and above.The Father Muller Charitable Institutions motto of “Heal and Comfort” and its vaccine campaign “Thank you for lending a hand to build a safer, Healthier India” is in line with its 140 years of healing heritage.

From May 1 onwards, the third phase of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive began allowing all citizens of 18 years of age and above to get vaccines. The registration for the same started from 28 April on the government’s online Co-WIN portal and its Aarogya Setu app. Ahead of the vaccination, the Union Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written in a letter to the state authorities highlighting the strategy and rules for the third phase of the vaccination drive. Among several protocols, the Centre directed that the registration of citizens in the 18-44 age group will start only online registration on the CoWIN portal from April 28.

Fr Ajith Menezes-Administrator, FMMC (Left) and Fr Richard Coelho- Director of FMCI (Right)

However, those aged 45 years and above could still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated. While many youth of 18 plus of age had registered online to get the jab, many were disappointed since they were not allotted the slot to get the jab. Quite a few of them were happy and smiling after they got vaccinated at Father Muller’s , since they had waited so long for the day to come to get vaccinated. One of the lucky ones to get the vaccine last week in the 18 plus years category was ‘Mangalurche Chedu’ Ester Noronha, now an Indian actress and playback singer best known for her work in South Indian Telugu, Kannada, Konkani, Tamil, Hindi and Marathi films.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Ester Noronha had said, “My parents and I have always been keen on getting vaccinated. But we were particular about getting it from Fr. Muller’s Hospital, Kankanady only as it’s the most trusted institution while also very comfortable and convenient. We as a family have always been loyal to this hospital. I personally am phobic to injections and the typical hospital odours and ambience. Fr. Muller’s is the only hospital I enter into with full confidence and visit for any tests or treatment with total trust. Thus, I waited and made it to this place itself this time as well. As always, I am impressed with the organisation and the smooth and systematic execution of such a massive drive with such high efficiency. We were well informed, handled and treated carefully by the concerned people of every department and I saw the same happening with everyone around us which is commendable!”

Expressing his kind words of wisdom after getting the vaccination, 21-year-old Naveen Fernandes, a IT professional said, “The whole activity was very well organized by the FMMCH fraternity, and the hospitality and kind gesture shown towards me by everyone at the vax centre was unbelievable and praiseworthy. There was a nice flow and order to the entire process with a lot of social distancing. The doctors, staff and volunteers were very helpful and knew their roles and directed us in a systematic way till we got our jabs. I would like to thank everyone who assisted me throughout the vaccination process, these people do make a difference with their care, love and service. A job well done, all of you. In all, it was a fantastic experience. Thanks Father Muller’s”.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Fr Richard Coelho-the Director of FMCI said, “Through this vaccination drive we provided vaccination to the maximum number of people in the Mangaluru region. This special and unique Vaccination Drive held at Father Muller Convention Centre having a huge space, easily catered to over 1000 plus vaccinations per day. As a part of this drive, we aimed to make the vaccine as accessible as possible to anyone and everyone at this vax drive. The second wave of COVID-19 has caused a devastating effect in India. Vaccination is one of the main weapons to fight this war against COVID-19. We have resumed our vaccination process and anyone eligible for taking the vaccination can register and book their slot through www.cowin.gov.in or they can come here to do on-the-spot registration. I request all the people who are eligible to come forward and get themselves vaccinated. Don’t waste time and then regret. We may end this Vax Drive sometime next week, as long as supplies last”.

In conclusion, in my perspective , “We need to get back to the fearless everyday life we used to live in and to live a full life void of fear. This is only possible when the mass spread of the virus is restricted. Getting vaccinated along with following the safety protocols like wearing a mask, social distancing, and regular sanitisation is the only way to fight the pandemic and make sure that ourselves and our loved ones are safe and healthy. The efforts and hard work being put in by the doctors and the staff of FMMCH in making sure that all the safety protocols are being adhered to strictly, and creating a safe and secure environment for all the patients at the hospital, and those coming to get vaccinated need to be commended. Finding it hard to get a slot at other health care vax centres, all these 8000 plus people who picked the right place this time, are now rejoicing after a long wait to get vaccinated systematically, smoothly and quickly at FMMCH/Convention Centre, and I bet they are all very grateful to everyone who helped them in the vax process.

Therefore all of you looking to get a vaccination- Hassle Free, Very Systematically, in a Friendly Atmosphere with Very Helpful, Caring, Dedicated, and Committed FMMCH fraternity, then count on this Vaccination Drive arranged by Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady-Mangaluru. Dr Kishan Shetty- Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr Pavan Hegde- Nodal Officer, Mrs Jerlyn D’souza- Assistant Quality Manager, among other FMMCH staff will take care of your Vax needs with Smile and Hospitality. You will be HAPPY and REJOICING like these 8000 plus people who got vaccinated until now since its inception on 17 June 2021. Come, Get Vaccinated, and Experience the Difference at FMMCH Vaccination Drive!

