‘For I Was Thirsty & You Gave Me Something to Drink’! Churches Provide Drinking Water Facility, to quench the thirst needs of the public, especially when it is treacherous hot during summertime.

Mangaluru: In Bible, according to Matthew 25: 31-40 it says, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, “I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me “. When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, he will sit on his throne in heavenly glory. All the nations will be gathered before him, and he will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will put the sheep on his right and the goats on his left.

Drinking Water Facility at the Bishop’s House, Kodialbail

“Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, “I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’ The King will reply, ‘I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.”

Drinking Water Facility at the Milagres Church., Hampankatta

Following these words from the Bible, a few Catholic churches and religious institutions have provided ‘DRINKING WATER FACILITY’ for the public, to quench their thirst, especially now during the treacherous hot summer days. “I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink”, that’s right- passing by pedestrians and motorists can quench their thirst by using these pure filtered water installed at few Catholic Churches/religious institutions, like in front of Mangaluru Diocese Bishop’s House; Milagres Church., Fatima Retreat House; St Anthony Charitable Institutions (St Anthony Ashram), Jeppu, among others.

Drinking Water Facility at St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu

Ms Nagamma, a pourakarmika of Antony Waste Handling Cell who was quenching her thirst using water from the drinking water facility at Bishop’s house speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “When we don’t have money to buy bottled water from stores, I appreciate and thank the kind gesture of the Mangaluru Bishop towards the general public, by providing this purified water. Every morning few of the pourakarmikas use this facility, to quench their thirst. Once again I thank the Bishop for his generosity towards the people”.

Drinking Water facility at Fatima Retreat House, Valencia

Shanker Bhat, who resides a few blocks from Bishop’s House said, “I am very thankful to the Bishop and management here, for providing clean and safe drinking water since at home I get dirty water from MCC. Every morning, I collect two-three one-litre bottles of purified water from this facility at Bishop’s House, for drinking and cooking purposes. Truly appreciate the kind gesture from the Bishop”. The Bishop’s House purified water facility was inaugurated in March 2016, by the then Bishop Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza.

The drinking water facility at St Anthony’s Ashram was launched in 2016, at Milagres Church in 2016, and at Fatima Retreat House on 25 October 2020.. (Ref: Pure Drinking Water Purifier for Public launched at Fatima Retreat House). In conclusion, Water resources are sources of water that are useful or potentially useful to humans. It is important because it is needed for life to exist. Virtually all of these human uses require fresh water. Therefore, all these Purified Drinking Water facilities provided indeed shows the kind gesture of the Catholic Churches/institutions for the benefit of the public, without any discrimination of caste or creed.