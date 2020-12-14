For the FIRST Time Boat will Sail To Maldives from Kudla Old Port Carrying vegetables & Manure

Spread the love



















For the FIRST Time Boat ‘MSV Noor e Al Khadri’ will Sail To the Maldives from Kudla Old Port Carrying Vegetables & Manure (Cow Dung, Cocopeat etc)

Mangaluru: Even though passenger boats from Old Port-Bunder were sailing to Lakshadweep for years, but stopped during lockdown 2020, now a consignment of Manure (Cow Dung, Cocopeat etc) and vegetables is set to sail out for the Maldives from the Mangaluru Old Port for the first time, probably tomorrow, or within a couple of days, since paperwork is pending-if not it would have sailed today. Charandas V. Karkera, who runs Cruise and Dine at the Old Port and Abbakka Queen Cruise (AQC) at Bokkapatna in the City, has bagged the contract for the supply of vegetables, cow dung and cocopeat to the Maldives. The material is being loaded onto MSV Noor e Al Khadri, which is set to sail out in a couple of days following clearance from Customs, New Mangalore Port and Old Port authorities. The loading was started on Sunday and was completed on Monday.

L-R: Contractor of Shipment Charandas V Karkera and Captain K Kannan

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Charandas Karkera said, “For a long time, construction and other material were being taken in boats from the Old Port to Lakshadweep. Now, for the first time, we are exploring the Maldives market, which is catered to from Thoothukudi Port (in Tamil Nadu). About 100 tonnes of cow dung and coco-peat and about 80 tonnes of vegetables/Fruits like Oranges, Bananas, Pineapple, Watermelon, Cabbage, Onions, etc, and even eggs are being shipped in the vessel. A team of six sailors led by Captain K Kannan and his crew members- Kathorayan, Haridas, Sagayam, Srinivasan and Vignesh will be taking the material in the vessel that has a capacity to carry 400 tonnes. Following clearance from officials, the material is being loaded onto the vessel. It will take about 3- days to reach the Maldives, depending on the weather”.

Team Mangalorean also learnt that in May 2019 Karkera first attempted to send a consignment to the Maldives from the Old Port. Due to an engine problem and rough seas, the vessel capsized, and therefore this is the second time a consignment is being sent. The boat ‘MSV Noor A Al Kadari’, belonging to Kadambathkar of Lakshadweep is hired by Karkera for rent of nearly Rs 5 lakh per month, and the boat will sail only twice a month. “The boat was supposed to sail a few months ago, but due to the pandemic/lockdown, it was delayed until now. Under the leadership of our two hard-working loaders, Ibrahim and Sattar, the boat will be fully loaded to the maximum capacity” said Karkera..

Charandas’s brother Akshay Karkera who is assisting in the business said, “The vessel will sail out only after getting clearances from all agencies. NMPT’s food testing unit has to give clearance for the food articles, while Customs have to clear the other commodities. The Old Port will look at the safety and communication equipment in the vessel. The Old Port authorities and the Indian Coast Guard will continuously keep track of the movement of the vessel”. Team Mangalorean also learnt that the contract per shipment is around Rs one crore.

ABOUT MALDIVES:

The Maldives, officially the Republic of Maldives, is a small archipelagic state in South Asia, situated in the Arabian Sea of the Indian Ocean. It lies southwest of Sri Lanka and India, about 700 kilometres (430 mi) from the Asian continent’s mainland. The chain of 26 atolls stretches from Ihavandhippolhu Atoll in the north to Addu Atoll in the south (across the Equator). Comprising a territory spanning roughly 298 square kilometres (115 sq mi), Maldives is one of the world’s most geographically dispersed sovereign states as well as the smallest Asian country by land area and population, with around 515,696 inhabitants. Malé is the capital and the most populated city, traditionally called the “King’s Island” where the ancient royal dynasties ruled for its central location.

In the 12th century, Islam reached the Maldivian Archipelago, which was consolidated as a sultanate, developing strong commercial and cultural ties with Asia and Africa. From the mid-16th-century the region came under the increasing influence of European colonial powers, with the Maldives becoming a British protectorate in 1887. Independence from the United Kingdom came in 1965, and a presidential republic was established in 1968 with an elected People’s Majlis. The ensuing decades have seen political instability, efforts at democratic reform, and environmental challenges posed by climate change.

Maldives became a founding member of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). It is also a member of the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. The World Bank classifies the Maldives as having an upper-middle-income economy. Fishing has historically been the dominant economic activity and remains the largest sector by far, followed by the rapidly growing tourism industry. Maldives rates “high” on the Human Development Index, with per-capita income significantly higher than other SAARC nations.