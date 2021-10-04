Spread the love



















For the FIRST Time MCC to Bear Expenses to illuminate City’s Roads during Mangaluru Dasara & Navratri Festivals,costing around Rs 38 lakhs

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to illuminate the city’s roads during Mangaluru Dasara and Navratri festivals. The festival will be celebrated at Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, Mangaladevi Temple and other temples from October 7 to 16.

For the FIRST time, MCC will sanction funds to illuminate all major roads in the city. A resolution in this regard was adopted at an MCC council meeting recently. Nominated corporator Radhakrishna moved the proposal, and it was approved by the council unanimously. The civic body had sanctioned Rs 38 lakh to decorate the streets surrounding Kudroli Temple and other major roads. Following similar demand from other corporators, the corporation agreed to sanction funds to decorate roads surrounding Mangaladevi Temple too.

Radhakrishna speaking to Team Mangalorean said “Usually the Kudroli Temple Committee has been spending money to decorate roads during the festival. “Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad visit the city to soak in Mangaluru Dasara festivities. However, the number of devotees arriving for the festival reduced drastically last year due to the pandemic. So the temple also is not in a position to spend huge amounts for decorating roads,” .

Expressing gratitude to MCC, Kudroli Temple president H S Sairam said , “The shrine will celebrate Dasara with the slogan ‘Namma Dasara- Namma Surakshe’. Except the procession, all rituals and cultural events will be held at the temple as per the directions of chief patron B Janardhan Poojary. Guidelines laid down by the district administration and the government will be followed during the celebrations”

Prior to the pandemic, the 6km procession used to commence from Kudroli and pass through Mannagudda, Lady Hill Circle, Lalbagh, PVC Circle, Navabharat Circle, Hampankatta, Car Street to immerse idols at the temple pond. However, owing to Covid, the idol immersion procession will be held symbolically inside the temple premises this year too on October 15. Cultural programmes will be streamed online and telecast on local TV channels, said temple treasurer R Padmaraj.

