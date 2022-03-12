For the Good of Mluru, Choose AAP! DK- AAP Members Celebrate their Party’s Win in Punjab

For the Good of Mangaluru, Choose AAP! DK-AAP Members Celebrate their Party’s Win in Punjab

Mangaluru: Members of the Dakshina Kannada Unit of the Aam Aadmi Party celebrated their party’s performance in Punjab and Goa assembly elections near Mallikatta, Mangaluru on Friday evening, 11 March. The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) victory in Punjab has given its DK unit renewed vigour as it attempts to gain a foothold in the state where it has been a non-entity so far. Functionaries say the party is planning to contest a series of elections including Zilla and taluk panchayat polls and the 2023 assembly elections where it plans to field as many candidates as possible.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Er Rajendra Kumar KP-DK District AAP Convener said, “People of Punjab have put faith in the AAP and have given the mandate to serve them for next five years. This is a reward for the development activities done by AAP in Delhi. We, the Dakshina Kannada people, claim ourselves to be the district of intelligent people. In this regard, AAP would like to know from the local population whether our parameters while voting were towards development, clean administration, harmonious living, peaceful coexistence. It’s a fact that the people of Mangalore had no choice as none of them promised these. But here is AAP which is promising all these. We call upon all peace-loving, development-oriented, non-corrupt, caring Mangaloreans to come forward and join the new movement being led by AAP DK”.

He further said, “We, people, have a habit of criticizing the system as corrupt and living with those corrupt practices. Here is AAP, providing a platform for all those intellectuals, well educated, social service orientated, looking to live peacefully and harmoniously to become the part of the most dynamic, progress-oriented, taking all nationals together with no discrimination on any ground, non-corrupt party. AAP is giving a call to all good Samaritans to come forward and be the change. Let’s all join hands to make Mangaluru a better and safer place to live. For good of Mangalore, choose AAP”.

Yet another party member Robert Franklin Rego representing Bajpe AAP said, “People kept saying AAP is a good party, but its strength is limited to Delhi and it can never make a mark in a bigger state. We have proven this wrong in Punjab, and we have also opened our account in Goa. We are hopeful of emulating this in Karnataka, including DK/Mangaluru too. People have recognised AAP as the real party with a difference. While common men and like-minded leaders from other parties are joining us in big numbers, voters will support us for the Kejriwal model of governance that ensures affordable water and power supply, education and healthcare which is a direct return on taxes paid. No doubt that AAP has achieved tremendous success in Punjab by winning 92 seats and a 42 per cent vote share. It is a massive sweep”.

It should be noted that when AAP came to power in Delhi, the party had said that it had come to change the rotten political system and not just to change a rotten government. AAP’s recent win in these two states has proved that people without muscle and money power can win elections. Buoyed by its landslide victory in Punjab, the DK Aam Aadmi Party said that the result will have far-reaching repercussions as AAP is now recognised as a State party in three States – Delhi, Punjab and Goa. If it wins in one more State, AAP will be recognised as a national party and all eyes are now on Gujarat, which goes to the polls in nine months.

The AAP now has also shown to the country how ordinary people, with no muscle or money power, can contest and win elections. It fielded people who honestly wanted to serve and that has shown the result. AAP win in both Delhi and Punjab has shown that it is not always money, caste and vote bank politics that work. That kind of politics has never fetched any party such a huge mandate that AAP has got. People are just waiting for a credible party that will work on their issues. The fear among traditional parties is now palpable. AAP highlighted public education, health, transport, women’s security and so on unlike the issues raised by the national political parties. Today, Karnataka and many other states are copying the AAP model of government schools and Mohalla clinics. People have forgotten the much-hyped “Gujarat model”, which has now vanished.

If you look at it, the mainstream parties ridiculed AAP when the government in Delhi gave free water and electricity to poor people but all other parties started giving out the same – free water and electricity. AAP said it will give money to all women to empower them and other parties followed suit. People have seen what AAP did in Delhi, even though the mainstream media never showed it. But the people of Punjab, who live close to Delhi, saw and felt it. They saw what a straightforward government could do. They have now realised how taking money for a vote is harmful to the system.