For Vinit Kakar, work from home is comfortable yet boring



Mumbai: Actor Vinit Kakar, who has joined the cast of the mythological television show “RadhaKrishn” as a voiceover artiste, says he working from home is something he enjoys although he finds it a boring option.

“I feel secured being at home as there is no Covid-19 scare. And I can wake up late in the morning and can adjust the time according to me. Also do not need to get ready and can do my job in my boxers. Work seems so comfortable and beautiful,” he says.

However, Vinit says though the work from home is comfortable, it is boring.

“I get bored at times. The comfort doesn’t excite me and it doesn’t allow me to generate my creativity as an artist. When we are at the studios and set, we are more attentive towards our work as we want to complete the scene in one take. We feel a bit insecure that for me, the shoot had to go in for a second take. And working with a team is fun and exciting.”

Vinit has earlier featured in shows like “Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush”, “Devi Adi Parashakti” and “Chandragupta Maurya”.

