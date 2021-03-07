Spread the love



















For Women, Of Women & By Women! St Aloysius Gonzaga School Celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

Mangaluru: It’s always nice to be a WOMAN- don’t you think so? Women get first preference while staying in a queue, they get seats reserved especially for women while traveling in bus; and on Ladies Night at Pubs & Lounges, they get free booze-what more you can ask for? And that’s the good thing of being a woman, while men have to cross their fingers and admire or be jealous, and wait until someone comes up with a International Men’s day? Oh well! This year, the theme for International Women’s Day (8 March), “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,” celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain.

Women’s full and effective participation and leadership in all areas of life drives progress for everyone. Yet, women are still underrepresented in public life and decision-making. Women have also been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, as front-line and health sector workers, as scientists, doctors and caregivers. When women lead, we see positive results. Some of the most efficient and exemplary responses to the COVID-19 pandemic were led by women. And women, especially young women, are at the forefront of diverse and inclusive movements online and on the streets for social justice, climate change and equality in all parts of the world. This is why, this year’s International Women’s Day is a rallying cry for Generation Equality, to act for an equal future for all.

And locally here to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) , this coastal city known for its resourceful teaching women and non-teaching of St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School, Mangaluru had the privilege to take part in the IWD celebration. It was a great day to celebrate the amazing women in your life, but International Women’s Day gave an extra reason to do just that. Celebrated every year on March 8, ( but school celebrated it on 6 March) the holiday encourages all people to actively choose to “celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness about women’s equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity and fund raise for female-focused charities. Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength. Women are the real architects of society.

Where there is a woman, there is magic- and for that with with beautiful young ladies, nurturing mothers, caring grandmothers, marvellous daughters, adorable sisters and wonderful wives, the St Aloysius Gonzaga teachers and non-teaching staff engaged themselves in a magical and fun-filled celebration marking their ‘International Women’s Day’ made for them, exclusively. The programme began with a beautiful welcome prayer song rendered by the teachers, followed by a welcome address by teacher Ms Aparna Suresh. Delivering the significance of the day, Vice Principal Ms Jacintha Anitha D’costa said, ” International Women’s Day is a time to reflect to reflect on progress made, to call for change and celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women,who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities”

“Woman is a personification of love, resilience, strength and beauty and although her existence should be celebrated everyday; but to mark her contributions ; we have International Women’s Day dedicated to her. This day is celebrated to observe women’s success and part in cultural, political, social and economic development. It is also acknowledged to make people aware of women’s rights and gender equality. So, ahead of the special day, here we are with its history and significance. In 1977 the United Nations recognised the day and started celebrating the day as International Women’s Day” added Ms D’costa.

To make this celebration day a most memorable was the chief guest Mrs Shalini Aiyappa, an eminent personality, an inspiration to all with her amazing career, and who is the assistant professor and HoD of Psychology at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. Being a member of American Psychological Association; :Life Member of Indian School Psychology association, having credit of presenting innumerable research papers in national and international journals, she was the right person to deliver the keynote address on the topic “A Balance of Work and Family Life”.

Mrs Shalini Aiyappa said, “This women’s day let us ponder over the concept of “Balance”. Balance between work and life. We have to create this “Balance” for ourselves. Balance is an attitude, it is remaining fluid and flexible, a cycle not an achievement, achieved over time and not each day. Balance is a feeling, a boundary management, making choices and enjoying choices. How to create this balance? By being mindful and not mindfull. It’s okay to be imperfect, to put oneself on top of the list -the to do list, nurture relationships for good health, balance our passions, balance our feelings and let go”. In an interaction with the audience, she answered a few questions posed at her by the teachers. Mrs Shalini also encouraged the audience to read the book “GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING” by Rachel Hollis.

In his presidential address Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ-Principal said, “.Today is an auspicious occasion where we get a chance to acknowledge the importance of women and the hard work they put in every aspect of their lives, but are seldom recognized or accepted. First and foremost, it is a chance to realize how much change has been achieved, let us not forget that women now have opportunities that our mothers and grandmothers could only dream of and we have to celebrate that, and it is a significant time to do so. Today is a day I think of my mother who took care of our family, after we lost our dad, when I was just 11 months old, and I know the sacrifices my mother made in raising our family- she is a role model for our family and all those who knew her”

“Modern women no longer depend on men. In any way, she is strong and self-confident, and she is capable of doing something equal to men. We should also respect each of them, not because of gender, but because of their own identity. We must agree that both women and men contribute equally to the development of the home and community. Women are not just “child-bearers,” women have their own identity, let us not forget it. Moreover, each woman is amazing, regardless of where she works, home or office. We must respect and recognize the achievements of women in their life and to contribute happiness to the lives of other women and those around them. To our women teachers and non-teaching staff I salute your hard work and contribution made to our School and students” added Fr Melwyn.

Following his speech, out of gratitude and love Fr Melwyn presented colourful greeting cards to all the nearly 60 teaching and non-teaching staff , thereby putting smiles on their faces, while a few were seen blushing while receiving the card from the hands of their Boss? . The vote of thanks was delivered by teacher Ms Laurel D’souza, and the programme was compered by a PROUD MAN amidst the PROUD WOMEN, music teacher Arthur Lobo.