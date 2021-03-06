Spread the love



















Ford Trophy: Northern Districts score 289/7 in final



Christchurch: Katene Clarke scored 82 of 104 balls (7x4s, 1×6) to help Northern Districts to 289 for seven wickets in 50 overs against Canterbury in the day/night final of the Ford Trophy limited overs competition at Hagley Oval here on Saturday.

The other major contributors were captain Joe Carter, who made 70 off 86 balls, and Colin de Grandhomme, who chipped in with a quick-fire 37-ball 57

For Canterbury, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, and Daryl Mitchell took two wickets apiece while Todd Astle bagged one.

Earlier, Northern Districts captain Carter won the toss and elected to bat as he seeks to lead his team to its first national one-day crown in more than a decade.

Brief scores:

Northern Districts: 289 for seven wickets in 50 overs (Katene Clarke 82, Joe Carter 70, Colin de Grandhomme 57, Daryl Mitchell 2/37, Will Williams 2/46, Ed Nuttall 2/58)