Foreign currency seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Hyd Airpor

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday apprehended a Dubai-bound passenger who was trying to smuggle foreign currency equivalent to Rs 13 lakh.

During the checking of the passenger’s luggage, the CISF personnel found the foreign currency concealed between the clothes.

The passenger, identified as Syed Khalid, 36, was about to depart for Dubai.

The CISF personnel, during the scanning of his cabin luggage, found suspicious images. They thoroughly checked the bag and found 65,000 Saudi riyals.

They apprehended the passenger and handed him over to the Customs officials along with seized currency and the belongings for further investigation.

This is the third case of attempted smuggling of foreign currency at Hyderabad Airport in two weeks. In all the three cases, the authorities seized Saudi currency from passengers

On October 24, Customs officials had seized Saudi Riyals worth Rs 9.77 lakh from a female passenger bound for Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Riyals worth Rs 9.78 lakh were seized from a passenger on October 31. He was leaving for Sharjah when Customs officials found the foreign currency in his luggage.

