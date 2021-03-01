Spread the love



















Foreign Currency Worth Rs 5.5 Lakh Seized from Dubai-bound Passenger

Mangaluru: Based on the information from the intelligence and surveillance, Mangalore Airport customs have seized foreign currency from a passenger travelling to Dubai at the departure terminal of Mangalore International Airport here on March 1.

According to the Customs officer, the accused Muzakkir Ahamed Faqui Ameda hailing from Honnavar of Uttara Kannada District was travelling to Dubai from the Mangalore International Airport on March 1. Muzakkir tried to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 5,52,678/- with denominations in pound sterling, Dollar and Kuwaiti Dinar out of India by hiding it in his inner garments kept in the Baggage of the passenger.

The said Foreign currency was attempted to be smuggled without valid documentary evidence and in a clandestine manner.

The operation was carried out by the Mangalore Air customs team led by Avinash Kiran Rongali IRS Deputy Commissioner Customs, Rakesh Superintendent and Vikas Superintendent.

Further investigation is on.