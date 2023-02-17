Foreign forces trying to destroy India’s democracy: Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on American billionaire George Soros, saying that foreign forces were trying to destroy India’s democracy, and called upon Indians to unitedly respond to ‘foreign powers who try to intervene in India’s democratic processes’.

Talking to the media here on Friday, Smriti Irani said that the number one target of George Soros is the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and he wants to remove the Modi government from power and bring a government in the country that will protect his interests. He said that George Soros has announced funds to demolish India’s democratic structure and it is known to everyone who he funds and to whom he sends money.

Smriti Irani further said that George Soros has announced that he will make Prime Minister Modi the main point of his attack. “Soros has announced that he will create such a system in India under his foreign power which will protect his interests and not India’s. George Soros has made the announcement that he will make Modi bow down in India, demolish the democratically elected Government of India.”

“He should be given a befitting reply by all the citizens, organisations and political parties of the country as well as every Indian. Let us answer George Soros in unison that under democratic conditions, a democratically elected government and our Prime Minister will not bow down to such evil intentions,” the minister said.

In response to a question, the Union Minister said, “The conspiracy to damage Modi’s image has been going on for the last several years. But ever since India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, and the US President, the French President and the Prime Minister of England have expressed gratitude to Indians, efforts are being made to destroy India’s democratic structure.”

She said that India has defeated foreign powers in the past as well and will defeat them in the future as well.

George Soros, while delivering a speech at the 2023 Munich Security Conference on Thursday said that PM Modi will be weakened by the business troubles of Gautam Adani.

