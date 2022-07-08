Forensic Movie Review: A Complete Entertainment for Suspense and Thriller Lovers

The much-awaited Forensic movie of 2022 is released and the fans cannot wait to see their favourite stars Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai and Rohit Roy on the big screen. The movie is a suspense thriller which revolves around a forensic expert who helps the police to solve a crime.

The movie has been directed by Vishal Furia and the fans are expecting it to be a gripping tale. The movie was released on the 24th of June, 2022 and you can watch the movie on Zee5.

The first half of the movie is a bit slow and doesn’t really grip you but once the mystery starts unfolding, it’s hard to take your eyes off the screen. The cast is great and Vikrant Massey, in particular, is superb as the forensic scientist. The movie is also visually stunning, with some really great shots of Mumbai.

It’s a night of celebration. Somewhere in the middle of it, a child is forced to recognise their parents for who they really are as opposed to what they wish them to be. Developing feelings of disgust and contempt for their father and mother respectively, this child chooses to drown one feline and silence another along with the cat’s kittens in an empty water vessel at hand.

The child delivers a warning consisting of the murder weapon in hand.

Minutes later – almost on cue – come the cries of agony by way of the crush of bones while flesh seizes, teeth disintegrate, muscle contracts and sinews snap, again…only deeper this time because there is more pressure exerted than before; thanks to a hefty cloak that intensified its heaviness as it landed down upon her prone body causing even greater pain than before….

Overall, Forensic is a gripping mystery thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end. Highly recommended.