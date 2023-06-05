Forest Dept Donates Saplings to SSF Manchila Unit to Mark ‘Environment Day’

Mangaluru: ‘Environment Day’ program organized by Sunni Students Federation (SSF) Manchila Unit at Manchila Madrasa Hall on June 04. The program was chaired by Thokkottu Sector President Zafar U.S. and inaugurated by Ustad Sinan Misbahi Muezzin. Shahil Manchila delivered the presidential address., and the introduction was by Ayyub Manchila.

Meanwhile, saplings donated by FOREST DEPARTMENT MANGALORE were distributed by SSF Manchila Unit and prizes were distributed to all the children who participated in the sports competition organized by Rainbow Children.

Bilal Manchila welcomed. Ashiq Manchila saluted. KMJ Manchila President Hamid Manchila, Safar Club President Nazir Manchila, Mansoor Manchila, Suhail Manchila, Shafiq Alekala, Afraz Manchila and all executive leaders of Manchila Unit were present in the program.

