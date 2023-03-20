Forest Fire Breaks out in Kannagudda

Mangaluru: A forest fire broke out in the Kannagudda area, Kulshekar damaging ten water tanks and a nearby rubber plantation, on March 20.

According to sources, on March 20 at around 4 PM, nearby residents saw thick smoke billowing from a land belonging to the late Edward Monteiro family. Locals informed the fire service and MESCOM and tried their best to douse the fire.

Fire officer Praveen along with his team rushed to the spot and doused the fire. 10 water tanks that were installed to be used for the nearby plantation, were deformed due to the heat from the fire. The cause of the fire is not known.

Like this: Like Loading...