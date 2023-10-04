Forgery case: FIR against seven city transport officers, one arrested in B’luru



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested one person and lodged FIR against seven officers attached to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in connection with forging the signatures of senior officers and using fake seals and causing loss of crores of rupees to BMTC, police said on Wednesday.

A complaint in this regard had been registered against Sriram Mulkavan, former chief traffic manager; Shyamala S. Muddodi, a divisional traffic officer; Mamatha B.K. assistant traffic manager; Anitha .T, assistant traffic superintendent; Gunasheela, assistant traffic inspector; R. Venkatesh, junior assistant, and Prakash Koppal, a junior assistant.

The case has been registered with the Wilson Garden police station in this regard and the police have launched a hunt for other officers. The complaint was lodged by C.K. Ramya, an assistant security and vigilance officer attached to the BMTC.

The prime accused in the case, Sriram Mulkavan had been arrested by the police and others are absconding. Police said that the accused forged the signature of former BMTC Managing Director C. Shikha and Director of Security and Vigilance Wing Director K. Arun.

The accused had ganged up and allegedly minted money in crores. After the scam came to light, the accused were transferred to different sections from the commercial department. The accused had siphoned off Rs 17.64 crore by using forged signatures and seals.

Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy reacting to the development said that the BMTC was investigating the case and it was found that the officers had taken bribes to the tune of Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh through UPI apps. The officers are now suspended. “I have instructed that mere suspension is not enough and the accused must be punished,” he added.

