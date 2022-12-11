Forget Outdoor,Think Indoor! Unexpected Rain on a Dec Night Created Inconveniences at Outdoor Events

Mangaluru: We all know that unforeseen circumstances can get in the way of an event. Maybe your venue cancels on you at the last minute, or bad weather puts your attendees’ safety at risk. But who thought that it would rain at the beginning of December month, when many shows and celebrations are arranged outdoors. At an open-air venue which was all set for a wedding reception, with the venue all decorated with balloons and buntings, the folding tables were perfectly arranged when, suddenly, the clouds came rolling in, threatening to wash out your party before it even began. Anyone who has ever planned an outdoor event knows the dread of such a scene. It doesn’t matter if you micro-manage every little detail; the one thing you can’t control is the weather. And it happened on Friday 10th December night when it started raining late in the evening, and in a hurry the celebration had to be moved indoors- but all in a congested manner. Like it or not- there was no option- but for the young wedded couple it would be bad memories for lifetime.

Even though it didn’t rain heavily, the few minutes of shower was good enough to wet the guests clothes, and many had to leave the venue fearing more rain could spoil their expensive clothing. A musical show scheduled for 8 pm in an open-air ground in the outskirts of Mangaluru had to be shifted indoors.. For those who are planning to or already planned an outdoor event, and with unexpected rains lashing the City during the wrong calendar month, therefore when rain threatens an outdoor party, your first instinct may be to move the party indoors. It is rarely simple, however, without a predetermined plan for such an occurrence. When planning your outdoor party, it’s a good idea to plan for an indoor party as well. When creating the guest list, for instance, consider how many people you can reasonably entertain indoors, which may be less than the amount you could spread throughout the backyard.

If your party truly relies on its outdoor setting and a sunny day, you may have no choice but to reschedule. Choose a rain date and add it to the invitation. With any luck, you won’t have to use it, but guests should know ahead of time what to do in the event of rain. A rain date also lets guests know to keep the secondary date free, as well. If you can’t stop the rain, embrace it instead. Change your party theme to “rainy day” and enjoy a celebration complete with rain-themed decorations, games, and food.

The weather in Mangaluru has become rather unusual these past few days – with dark clouds smothering the sky, accompanied by short spells of rainfall across the city. And this after a streak of particularly hot days, the temperature is coming back down to a normal under the influence of clouds and spells of rain. With all apparently unusual weather in the city comes the talk of climate change and how the climate of the city is becoming worse every year. While the city’s climate may indeed be changing, including under the influence of anthropogenic, global climate change, it is important to understand the nuances of Mangaluru’s weather, climate and variability first.

What kind of rain is this, which comes but rarely, but pours a lot when it does? Is it due to global warming or the effect of cyclones that are hitting some places? With many shows and celebrations planned outdoors during the month of December, people are getting worried, and one among them is my friend who is getting married next weekend, and his wedding reception is planned at an open-air ground near a river. He is all desperate and confused whether to stick to his original plans of having the celebration outdoors, or decide quickly to change it to an indoor venue- but getting an indoor place is also hectic during the month of December. And even if he is lucky to get an indoor place, he will lose all the money paid in advance to the open-air venue, etc etc.

Godfrey D’souza from Dubai, who had to postpone his wedding two years ago due to the sudden spell of Pandemic, had planned a big outdoor wedding next weekend, and with the surprise rains since few days and last night, he has already booked an AC hall, but also has kept the outdoor venue- in case the weather is bad then only the wedding reception will b e shifted inside. Nothing but double expenses, spending the hard earned money in Dirhams in Dubai! Even today, Sunday, there are a couple of Catholic weddings (one of which I have to attend), plus there is an outdoor event “Night Market” at City Beech, where the revelers were all ready to party hard- but with this kind of crazy weather, many are reluctant to plan anything outdoors. Only hard core prayers could save these events from the downpour- so start praying right now, all you would be husbands and wives, and also the event organizers!

So with this kind of crazy weather hitting Mangaluru by storm, it is advisable to plan your shows or celebrations indoors, rather than taking a risk/chance and spoiling the whole celebrations. Think Twice, and Be Wise!

