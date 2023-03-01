Former Bangalore police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao likely to join BJP, quitting AAP

Bengaluru: Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who is the Chairman of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Manifesto Committee, is likely to join the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka, sources close to him and the party said on Tuesday.

The former IPS officer today met state’s Revenue Minister R Ashoka and held discussions.

