Former Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant & Actress Jayashree Ramaiah found Dead

Bangaluru: Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead in her residence on Monday (January 25) afternoon. The actress was reportedly found hanging at an old age in Bengaluru. According to reports, Jayashree who was battling depression, died by suicide on Sunday late at night. Jayashree’s unnatural death has sent shockwaves in the Kannada film industry with many celebrities grieving her loss.

For the uninitiated, Jayashree Ramaiah has been in the news ever since she opened up about battling depression. The actress had set an alarm among fans and her well-wishers. The actress on July 22nd 2020 morning shared a new post on her Facebook account saying, “I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression”, which drew the attention of the netizens. However, Jayashree quickly deleted her post and shared a new update saying, “I’m Alright and safe!! Love you all.” (Sic)

image.png

Again on 25th July, Jayashree went ‘LIVE’ on her social media handle and mentioned, “I am not doing all of this for publicity sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it.” (sic)

Following her ‘LIVE’ session on FB, Jayashree also spoke about her recent post on Facebook and requested people to stop commenting ill about her. She further stated saying, ” I am a loser, I need mercy killing.”