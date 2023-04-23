Former BJP ZP member Babu Hegde and others Join Congress

Kundapur: The Byndoor Congress got a major shot in the arm on Sunday, April 23 after welcoming another senior BJP leader and former Zilla Panchayat member along with 100 BJP office bearers who quit the BJP to join Congress.

Babu Hegde a senior BJP leader in the Byndoor region was an aspirant of the BJP for the Assembly elections. On April 23, KPCC president D K Shivakumar welcomed Babu Hegde along with other BJP activists to the Congress party handing over the party flag.

Speaking to media persons Babu Hegde said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party has cheated me with false assurances of giving me the Ticket to contest the elections from Byndoor. I had all the qualifications to contest for MLA from BJP but I was denied the ticket. The BJP has sidelined senior party leaders. Now the party leaders are convincing me to cooperate with them”.

Babu Hegde further said, “When former MLA Gopal Poojary asked me to join the Congress party, without any conditions, I joined the Congress party. This time I will work for the Congress candidate and surely see that the Byndoor Congress candidate will win the elections”.

