Former CM Siddaramaiah Visits Infant Jesus Shrine

Mangaluru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, visited the Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikkarnakatte here, on January 5.

As the Shrine, celebrates the novena masses leading to the annual feast, Siddaramaiah offered prayers at the Shrine.

Fr Charles Serrao welcomed the gathering. Fr Rovel D’Souza, Director of the Shrine, Blessed all the leaders.

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza, Former MLA J R Lobo, Youth leader Mithun Rai and many congress leaders were present.