Former CNO at Fr Muller Hospital Sr Aileen Mathias Conferred with ‘Florence Nightingale Award’

Former Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at Father Muller Hospital, Kankanady, Mangaluru for 12 years, Sr Aileen Mathias Conferred with Florence Nightingale Award

Mangaluru: Florence Nightingale award 2020-21 has been conferred on Sr Aileen Mathias on the occasion of International Nurses day, Instituted by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Karnataka and Anglo Indian Unity Centre, Bengaluru for her immense contribution to the leading Hospitals of Mangalore as Nursing Administrator. She was one among the dozen nurses who were felicitated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar was present during the event.

Sr Aileen was awarded in the Best Nursing Superintendent Category. Born in 1961 child of Augustine Leo Mathias and Mary Mathias at Santhurkopla- Belman, she completed her basic education at Belman and joined the Sisters of Charity in 1981 and took First Profession vows in 1983 and Final Profession in 1988. Did her General Nursing in 1985, PCBSc Nursing in 1996 and completed her MSc Nursing in 2001.

She was in charge as Chief Nursing Officer and Worked at Father Muller Hospital for 12 years, after which she worked at a private hospital for five years. She has written a Nursing Manual textbook published by Emmes publication. She has received an award from Gitanjali Music Association for best nursing\administrator in the year 2015 and received the award for Leprosy Patients Care by Dakshina Kannada Leprosy Centre in the year 2014. She has participated as a resource person in several conferences.