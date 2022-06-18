Former Congress legislator held in Punjab for illegal mining



Chandigarh: Reaffirming the state government’s zero tolerance against corruption and illegal practices, the Punjab Police on Friday arrested former Congress MLA Joginder Pal for allegedly indulging in illegal mining.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Pathankot, Arun Saini said acting on reliable information, a police team was sent to the site of a crusher near village Maira Kalan on June 8, where some people were found carrying out illegal mining.

He said that the team has managed to seize a JCB and tractor-trolley from the spot, however, the driver, identified as Sunil Kumar, and representative of the crusher, Prakash, managed to flee from the spot.

The JCB was found registered in the name of Krishna Washed Stone Crusher, Kidi Khurd village in Taragarh.

During the investigations, it was found that Joginder Pal has 50 per cent share in the firm, the SSP added.