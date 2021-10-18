Spread the love



















Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested, released on bail; reports



New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was reportedly arrested by the Hansi Police in Haryana on Saturday in a case lodged against him for using a casteist slur against spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

According to reports, Yuvraj was interrogated for three hours before being released on interim bail. “Yuvraj Singh was arrested under section 153A and section 505 of the Indian Penal Code,” it said.

It is learnt that the incident dates back to June 2020 when Yuvraj made a derogatory remark, although jokingly, towards Chahal during an Instagram Live session with India opener Rohit Sharma.

While speaking with Sharma about ‘hahal’s famous Tik-Tok and Instagram videos, Yuvraj made an indecent remark, which was of casteist in nature, aiming for the RCB leggie.

More update follows.

