Former DCP of Mangaluru Dr K V Jagadeesh Passes Away at age 44 in Bengaluru

Mangaluru: Police officer Dr KV Jagadeesh, IPS, passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday, 26 September 2021. Dr Jagadeesh (44) hailed from Kolar and had joined the Karnataka Police in 2005 after graduating in Medicine. He was promoted to IPS cadre in 2012 and had served in various capacities including that of Deputy Commissioner of Police of Mangaluru in the year 2013.

Dr Jagadeesh was under treatment for a few years for oral cancer but died of cardiac arrest during treatment. He was admitted to a hospital recently and breathed his last on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Sources in the family revealed that the last rites will be performed in Kolar on Monday.

Dr K V Jagadish had taken charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order), Mangalore City Police on 20 July 2013. He had replaced M Muthuraya, who was transferred as DCP (Administration) in the office of Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru. Jagadish was earlier Deputy Superintendent of Police, Koppa sub-division, Chikmagalur, prior to his promotion as DCP in Mangaluru.