Former Head Master of Milagres Fr Gregory William Vas (81) Passes Away

Mangaluru: One of the senior priests of the diocese of Mangalore, Fr Gregory William Vas (81) passed away on Wednesday, October 26 at Fr Muller Hospital, Kankanady.

Fr Gregory William Vas hailing from Agrar/Farla was born to Joseph Vas and P Vas on May 25, 1941. He was ordained priest for the diocese of Mangalore on December 3, 1966.

Fr Gregory William Vas served as an assistant parish priest at Milagres – Mangalore. He served as Parish Priest at Puttur, Kulshekar and Paldane. He served as Head Master at Milagres – Mangalore. He also served as a Teacher at Milagres – Kallianpur.

After Spending 2 years as Socious at Milagres, he moved to St Zuze Vas senior priests home.

Mortal remains will be kept for public viewing on Friday, October 28 at 2:30 PM. Funeral Mass and Burial Service will be held on Friday 28th October 2022 at 3:30 pm at the St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia.

