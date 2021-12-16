Former Headmaster of St Aloysius High School Fr Lawrence Pinto Sj No More at age 88

Mangaluru: Former Headmaster of St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru Fr Lawrence Pinto Sj passed away at Fr Muller’s Hospital on Thursday,16 December, at the age of 88.

Fr Lawrence was born on April 20, 1933. He was ordained a priest on March 29, 1967. A simple, down-to-earth and soft-spoken priest, Fr Lawrence had spent 66 years in the Society of Jesus. His primary ministry was education. However, it was education with a difference. Working in the city institutions for several years, after his retirement, he moved to Mundgod to open a school for the poorest of the poor.

His pioneering spirit, courage and enthusiasm were amply rewarded as this school grew from strength to strength becoming Loyola Institutions, a composite PU College welcoming children from all levels of the society. With the demise of Fr Lawrence, Karnataka Jesuit Province has lost a great lover of the poor, a pioneer in the field of education and a simple and compassionate human being.

The funeral Mass will be 17 December 2021 at 3:30 PM in Divine Mercy Chapel, Fatima Retreat House, Valencia, Mangaluru