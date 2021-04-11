Former IPS officer and TN BJP candidate Annamalai tests Covid positive

Spread the love



















Former IPS officer and TN BJP candidate tests Covid positive



Chennai: K. Annamalai, former IPS officer and BJP candidate from Aruvarakurichi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu has tested Covid-19 positive. Annamalai has tweeted that he has tested positive and requested those who have come in contact with him of late should be on guard against symptoms relating to Covid.

Annamalai is admitted in a hospital at Madurai. Annamalai (36) was a 2011 batch IPS officer and has a Mechanical Engineering degree and an MBA. A tough officer, he earned the name “Singham Of Udupi” as he had taken strong measures against communal elements, resolved student issues and was tough against criminals and lawbreakers.

He had quit the Civil services after putting in nine years and had then stated that he was into training youths. However he later joined the BJP and has now contested from Aruvarakurichi constituency against Senthil Balaji of the DMK who was the former Transport minister of Tamil Nadu.

The former IPS officer had while joining the BJP told the media that he had found all the traits necessary for an administrator in Narendra Modi and that he had joined the BJP as he liked the ideas of the Prime minister.