Former IPS Officer, BJP TN Vice-President K Annamalai gets Y-plus Security!

Tamil Nadu: Former IPS officer and Tamil Nadu, BJP Vice President K Annamalai, has been given Y + security due to intelligence inputs on threats to his life. The Security Review Committee of the Tamil Nadu police decided to increase the security cover after receiving inputs of specific threats.

confirming the news, Annamalai said that he was informed by the police that there were some threats from extremist elements. “There were some specific threats to me from the past few months. They have now given me security cover”.

With the Y + security cover, Annamalai will have 11 commandos in his security team of which two gunmen (plus four on rotation) will be for mobile security, and one (additional four on rotation) will be deployed to provide security for his residence.

The former IPS officer had quit the service in May 2019. After his resignation from the police force, he said that he considered various options and finally decided to join the BJP because of his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.