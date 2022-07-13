Former IPS Sanjiv Bhatt brought to Ahmedabad, arrested



Ahmedabad: Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, brought from Palanpur on transfer warrant to Ahmedabad, was arrested on Tuesday evening by the Ahmedabad police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) team.

Bhatt was arrested in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedlly submitting forged/fabricated/ manipulated documents before the Nanavati Commission, constituted to inquire into the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He is in Judicial custody of the Palanpur sessions court in connection with 1996 Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Allegation against him is that he had planted drugs in an advocates house and illegally arrested him.

On June 25, DCB Police Inspector D.B. Barad has registered the case against Bhatt, former DGP R.B. Sreekumar and human right activists Teesta Setalvad — accusing them of submitting forged documents in front of Nanavati Commission and misrepresentation of funds.