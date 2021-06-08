Spread the love



















Former Karnataka Minister C M Udasi passes away

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister and senior BJP leader C M Udasi passed away after a brief illness at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

He was 86 and is survived by a daughter and a son.

According to family sources the last rites will be held at his native village Hangal on Wednesday.

Sources revealed that the deceased leader was not keeping well from past some time and was recently admitted to a private hospital here where he breathed last in the afternoon.

Udasi was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1983 on an independent ticket. In 1985 he was elected on the Janata party ticket. He served as Minister for Forest in the late Ramakrishna Hegde Ministry. He joined BJP and got elected in 2004.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Minister for Rural development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa, Home Minister Baavaraj Bommai are among others who have condoled his demise.

