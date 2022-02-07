Former KMC Hospitals Nurse Ms Mary Ram Vas Felicitated on Completing 50 years of Service

Mangaluru: Mrs. Mary Ram Vas was felicitated at Most Holy Redeemer Church, Derebail, Mangaluru on having completed half a century in her career as a nurse, after the 6.15 a.m. mass on the 1st of February, 2022. The Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Austin Peres along with the Vice President Mrs. Sheela D’Souza, Sr. Bernice, Arun, Gurkar of Gollachil Ward, Mrs. Lynsha and a few others felicitated Mrs. Mary Ram Vas. They congratulated her and acknowledged her role in the Church and extended gratitude for helping the parishioners who needed medical assistance. Mrs. Mary Vas thanked everyone for showering her with their love.

Mrs. Mary Ram Vas’ life is a testimony to what Swami Vivekananda rightly observed as “Service of mankind is service to God.” In her selfless service of providing nursing and care to innumerable patients in the last 50 years, she has touched the hearts of many and has therefore served the Lord, said a Church media release.

Mrs. Mary Vas began her nursing career on February 1, 1972. Over the last fifty years she has served in various hospitals like Government Wenlock Hospital, KMC Bejai, KMC Attavar, UMC Hospital and Yenepoya Specialty Hospital, Kodialbail, Mangaluru.