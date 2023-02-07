Former Mangalore Airport Director Raghunathan Passes Away

Mangalore: Former Airport Director of Mangalore International Airport, Mr P A Raghunathan passed away following a brief illness at his residence in Bondel in the city early Tuesday morning. He was 83. He has been instrumental in the development of Mangalore Airport as the Senior Aerodrome Officer for over a decade in the 1980s. He has also served as the Director of International Airports in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gujarat prior to his retirement as Director of Goa International Airport under the Airports Authority of India.

Son of U. Raghavan and Malathi from Thalassery Kerala, he spent most of his professional life in Mangalore and chose to settle down here post-retirement. He is survived by his wife Anuradha Raghunathan, son Rajesh Raghunathan, daughter Sindhu Santhosh, in-laws and grandchildren.

His final rites will take place on Friday (February 10).

Like this: Like Loading...