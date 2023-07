Former Mayor Rajani Dugganna (78) No More

Mangaluru: The former Mayor and the BJP leader Rajani Duganna passed away on July 9. She was 78.

Rajani Dugganna was the 24th Mayor and the 5th woman to be the Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation since its inception. Rajani Dugganna was the first woman Mayor from the BJP. She had taken charge as Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation on February 26, 2010.

