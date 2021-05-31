Spread the love



















Former MIA Director J T Radhakrishna Now Regional Executive Director of AAI-WR, Mumbai

Former Mangalore International Airport (MIA) Director J T Radhakrishna Now taken charge as Regional Executive Director of Airports Authority of India-(AAI)-Western Range (WR), Mumbai, effective 31 May 2021.

Mangaluru: J T Radhakrishna took over charge of Regional Executive Director, Western Region, Airports Authority of India, Mumbai from his earlier post as General Manager Engineering, Guwahati, on 31 May 2021.

J T Radhakrishna, a B Tech (Civil) graduate hailing from Ananthpura, Andhra Pradesh was appointed as the new director of Mangalore International Airport on 1 November 2012. He succeeded M R Vasudeva who retired from service on October 31. Radhakrishna served as Director at MIA from 2012-2018. J T Radhakrishna had started his career in Aviation Industry / Airports Authority of India in 1993 at corporate headquarters, Delhi, as manager of engineering department, and was later transferred to Calicut to supervise the expansion of the airport runway.

From Calicut, Radhakrishna was transferred to Mangalore Airport to supervise the expansion of the runway and the new terminal airport building. He was chief of planning during the construction of the new terminal also. He has handled large infrastructure projects at Chennai, Calicut, Mangaluru, Coimbatore, Guwahati Airports runway / terminal infrastructure developments. In 2013, under his tenure as Airport Director, Mangalore International Airport was awarded with Vaijayanthi Puraskar for securing first place for Hindi work done during the quarter from April to June 2013.

Also during his tenure, Mangalore International Airport added another feather in its cap with a new, modern Air Traffic Control (ATC). The new ATC provides a 360 degree view of the entire old and new runways, approaches to the runways and parking bays. The existing tower then did not provide a clear visibility of approaches for the incoming flights beyond the old and new runways. After he just took charge as Airport Director, the Centre declared the customs aerodrome in Mangaluru as an International Airport during 2012 which came as a feather in the cap of the more than six-decade-old airport- and that year the airport was formally declared international six years after it began international operations to West Asia.

In 2010 he was conferred the ‘Best Engineer Award’ for his successful planning and implementation of the new terminal. He was then transferred as the Deputy General Manager of Coimbatore airport. Team Mangalorean wishes J T Radhakrishna, on his new prestigious post as Regional Executive Director, Airports Authority of India Western Range- Mumbai, Ministry of Civil Aviation Govt. of India

