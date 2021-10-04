Spread the love



















Former minister joins Apni party in J&K

Srinagar: Former Minister Javaid Mustafa Mir on Monday joined the Altaf Bukhari-led Apni party.

Mir recently resigned from the J&K People’s Movement (JKPM), which was founded by former bureaucrat Shah Faesal.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief, Altaf Bukhari welcomed Mir saying that Mir’s joining will help pull people of Kashmir out of the mess and would help restore the honour of the people.

“In the past, we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ease the worries of people. I welcome Javaid Mustaf Mir Sahib with open arms into the Apni Party.

“His joining will definitely help us in our mission of pulling the people out of the shock given to them on August 5, 2019.

“The sole aim of the Apni Party was to achieve what is achievable and not to make hollow promises.

“Our mission is to restore the dignity, respectability and the honour of people so that they feel what has been snatched from them has been restored.

“We are satisfied with our efforts. Just three days back, we urged the GoI and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to undo the 50:50 share of NEET students and we are thankful to the Lt. Governor that it has been undone now.”

Asked why he first quit the PDP and then the JKPM to join the Apni Party, Mir said it is not the question of changing the agenda as the agenda always remains the same.

“At times, you feel like switching to good organisations. I am at a will to decide on my political decisions. The only endeavour should be that people should benefit from our efforts. I believe that is the big thing,” the former MLA said.

About the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) of which he was a member till the other day, Mir said that as long as he was with the alliance, he did his job there.

“When I was there, Article 370 and Article 35 A was in the court and when I am here, it is still in the court”, Mir said.

Asked about former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah’s statement in which he said attempts are being made to divide the Muslim votes in J&K, Altaf Bukhari said such statements are made for political interests while it is not a question of religion since all people of J&K are equal and should be viewed as equals.

Like this: Like Loading...