Former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj Joins BJP after resigning from Congress

Udupi: After resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengaluru on May 7.

Pramod Madhwaraj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party by accepting the party flag from the State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Madhwaraj has served as the Minister of Fisheries in the previous Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka. He was also the district minister in-charge of Udupi under the Congress government.

Madhwaraj was recently appointed as the new vice president of KPCC.

Regarding his appointment, Madhwaraj said, “It was becoming impossible for me to continue in the party and do justice to my new post”.