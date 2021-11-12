Former Minister Pramod Praises PM for Padma Vibhushan Award to Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji

Spread the love



















Former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj Praises PM Modi for Padma Vibhushan Award to Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji

Udupi: Former minister and Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Padma Vibhushan award to Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math.

He was speaking during the welcome ceremony of the Padma Vibhushan award on November 11. Today the Union Government has conferred the Padma Vibhushan award to the right person. Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji had never applied for this award.

Pramod further said, “Earlier to get such awards, one had to apply for it, but after Modi came to power, deserving people are receiving these awards for which we need to appreciate him. Even though I am from the opposition party, I appreciate the good work done by Modi”.

