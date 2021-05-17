Spread the love



















Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava opens Corona Care Centers

Mangaluru: Mohiuddin Bava has come up with an unique project to help people in distress during this pandamic. Known for his social work, Mr.Bava has now opened Corona care centers in 10 different places in his constituency. Each center is equipped with Doctors, nurses , support staff, beds, and other required equipments. Food and other support will also be provided. After obtaining the required permissions from the district administration, Mr.Bava has set up these centers which will help in the Isolation of patients, thereby breaking the chain of spreading the disease.



The first center was inaugurated at Katipalla, Suratkal today (17-05-2021) by eminent doctor of Mangalore Dr Manjunath.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Manjunath appreciated Mr Bava’s approach towards the pandamic. He further said that this will be like a support system to the existing medical facilities in the district.



Speaking on the occasion Mohiuddin Bava said, “The coronavirus has caused alot of distress among the general public. The virus spreads through contact and the only way to check this, is by early Isolation of covid positive patients. Some patients stay in very small houses and there are high chances of spreading the disease to family members. It is more dangerous when there are old members in the family. We have therefore made arrangements in the best possible way. During this time of the pandamic, let us all help each other to overcome this situation.”



The total cost of the project is around 40-45 lakhs including arrangements, equipments, Salary and other expenses.

