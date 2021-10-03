Spread the love



















Former owner of St. Aloysius College Canteen K Laxman Shetty No More at age 80

Mangaluru: K. LAXMAN SHETTY (80)-the Former owner of St. Aloysius College Canteen; Shetty’s Kori Rotti) Kodialbail; and Proprietor of Eagle Electricals and Prasanna Technologies, Mangaluru, a resident of Shivabagh, Mangaluru passed away due to age related ailments at a Private Nursing Home in the city on Sunday, 03 October, 2021 at about 01:00 p.m.

He is survived by his wife Smt. Suprita, a son Subodh and a daughter Suma as well as a large number of relatives and friends. His mortal remains were brought to his residence at Shivabagh in the city at 06:00 p.m. for last respects, followed by funeral at crematorium. He was the owner of St. Aloysius College Canteen for many years and was very popular with the students as he supported their activities generously. During the eighties, he started Shetty’s Kori Rotti restaurant at Rama Bhavan Complex and Kori Rotti Fast Food near Canara College on MG Road, which was one of the first carry home food outlets of the city.

