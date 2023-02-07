Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf laid to rest in Karachi

Pakistan’s former President, Gen Pervez Musharraf (retd), who passed away in Dubai on Sunday, was laid to rest in an army graveyard in Karachi, with full military honours, media reports said.



Karachi: Pakistan’s former President, Gen Pervez Musharraf (retd), who passed away in Dubai on Sunday, was laid to rest in an army graveyard in Karachi, with full military honours, media reports said.

His funeral prayers was held at the Malir Cantonment’s Polo Ground, in presence of senior military leaders including Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad, former army chiefs Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd), Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani (retd), and Gen Mirza Aslam Beg (retd), and many other serving and retired officers.

Politicians including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal, and Farooq Sattar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam, PTI leader and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, and former Federal Information Minister Javed Jabbar were also present, the Dawn reported.

Reports said that a gun salute was also accorded to the late leader.

The mortal remains were brought to Karachi on Monday night in a special plane from the UAE.

Before leaving for Pakistan, Musharraf’s body was given Ghusl (ritual washing and shrouding ahead of burial) in Dubai itself.

Along with the body of the deceased, the widow of the ex-army chief and their children were also flown in.

Upon arrival, the plane was parked near the old terminal at the airport. The body and the family were then taken to their destination from the old terminal under tight security.

