Former Parish Priest of Bendur Fr Peter Noronha (85) Passes Away

Mangaluru: Former Director of Fr Muller Hospital and former Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church Bendur Fr Peter Noronha passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 5. He was 85.

Fr Peter Noronha was born on 31 January 1936, to Late Joseph Roman and Late Pauline Noronha from Bondel. He was ordained on 4 December 1961.

After ordination, he served as Assistant Parish Priest in Bajpe from 1962 – 1965 for three years. He was later transferred as the Assistant Parish Priest in Bejai from 1965 – 1968, from 1968 – 1978, he served as the Parish Priest in Katipalla. He was the director of Father Muller Hospital for ten years from 1978 – 1988. He has served as the Parish Priest of Udupi from 1988 – 1995, later he was transferred to Modankap, Bantwal as Parish Priest where he served from 1995 – 2003 and from 2003 – 2011 he was the Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church Bendur. From 2011 he was the resident of Father Muller Homeo Medical College for nine years. After his retirement in 2020, Fr Peter Noronha was residing at St Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu.

Funeral rites will take place on May 5 at 4.30 pm at St Lawrence Church Bondel.

Following the COVID-19 regulations, only the closest of his family members will be attending the funeral and burial rites.