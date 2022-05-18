Former PM Deve Gowda turns 89, PM Modi greets



Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries greeted former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, who turned 89 on Wednesday.

“Birthday greetings to our former PM and respected statesman Shri H.D. Deve Gowda Ji. May almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,” PM Modi wrote on his social media.

Festive mood prevailed among JD (S) workers across the state and various programmes were organised to mark the occasion. Deve Gowda, at this age is highly active in politics and recently pledged that he would bring JD (S) to power in the state by defeating national parties.

In the recently held massive rally by the JD(S) in the outskirts of Bengaluru, he declared that the development of the state is only possible with the regional party and he will ensure it.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also extended birthday greetings to him and wished for his health and long life.

The Chief Minister called Deve Gowda over phone in the morning and wished for his health, wealth and long life. “May God bless you with health, wealth and long life to serve the State for a long time,” Bommai wished the veteran leader on his birthday.

H.D. Kumaraswamy, his son and former CM, stated that his father has always been a guiding force for him. His guidance is required for the state and the nation. Though he served as the PM for a short time he had given immense contribution for the state and the nation, he said.

Deve Gowda, an unquestionable leader of the dominant Vokkaliga community, is known as the son of the soil in Karnataka. He was the 11th Prime Minister of the country in 1996,

four-time member of Lok Sabha between 1988 and 2019. He is presently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

Born in 1933 in Haradanahalli village in Holesanarasipura taluk, Deve Gowda holds a diploma in civil engineering. He entered the state legislature as an independent MLA in 1962.

He was imprisoned in Bengaluru Central Jail during emergency in 1975.

Deve Gowda has six children – four sons and two daughters.